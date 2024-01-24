GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nearly 500 students turn up for the first two papers of JEE session 1 in Mangaluru

January 24, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students at the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute in Bondel of Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Students at the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute in Bondel of Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Nearly 500 students from Dakshina Kannada turned up for the BArch and BPlanning papers of the session 1 (first attempt) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in two examination centres in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

While nearly 400 students turned up at the centre in Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) campus in Bondel and nearly 100 turned up at another centre in Ullal, according to the authorities at the examination centres. Around 4,000 students from the district have registered for the session 1 of JEE.

The session 1 of the JEE will be held between January 24 and February 1, while the session 2 (second attempt) will be held between April 1 and 15 across the country.

The BE/BTech paper of the session 1 will be held in three centres in Mangaluru on January 27.

There was a long line of students at the MSNIM campus around 1 p.m. where a set of personnel from a private agency started biometric authentication of the candidates.

The students, who had brought pen, pencils, and geometry box contents in transparent pouches as stated in the instruction manual of JEE, were asked to leave the pouches before entering the examination hall. They were made to carry the articles in their hand along with the admit card, photo, and Aadhaar card.

The students were also asked to keep outside the hall water carried in transparent bottles. There were some instances of mismatch in the names on the admit card and the Aadhar card for which students were forced to call their parents to bring the school identity card.

The papers commenced at 3.15 p.m. and ended at 6.15 p.m.

The BArch paper comprised Mathematics as Part 1 and aptitude test in Part 2, both held in computer based mode. Part 3 was drawing test in pen and paper mode. The BPlanning paper comprised Mathematics as Part 1, aptitude test as Part 2, and multiple choice questions on Planning as Part 3, all in computer based mode.

