Nearly 2,000 runners take part in Mangaluru Dasara Run

Nearly 2,000 runners took part in the second edition of the Dasara Run organised by Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple on the occasion 10-day Mangaluru Dasara on Sunday, October 6.

The temple organised the run in association with other organisations. While nearly 1,000 runners took part in the 21K and 10K runs that were time runs, the remaining 1,000 runners, including several children and senior citizens, participated in the 5K fun run event.

Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, flagged off the 21K half marathon at 5 a.m. Nearly 100 runners took part in the run which started from the temple where a timing clipboard was placed to record the start time of both 21K and 10K runners. This long run passed through Chilimbi, Derebail church, Bejai, Mallikatta, Kankanady, Mangaladevi Temple, Clock Tower, Venakataramana temple, before culminating at the temple.

The 10K run was flagged off at 5.30 a.m. by the temple treasurer R. Padmaraj. The runners covered areas including Chlimbi and Derebail Church. These runners joined the 5K runners, who started running from the temple at 6.30 a.m. and joined at Mangaluru City Corporation. Together they crossed Mannagudda Road and reached the end point by 8 a.m. Around the same time most of the 21K runners returned to temple from Car Steet.

Volunteers and police were present all along the route to guide the runners and halt traffic to help runners cross traffic junctions. There were hydrating stations where runners were given water, bananas, and electrolyte powder. Those who suffered cramps midway were treated by healthcare personnel in five ambulances at strategic locations.

Some runners complained that the agency, which was assigned the task of recording timing, removed the timing mat 30 minutes before the normal time of 8 a.m. As a result, the timing of 21K who reached the end point after 7.30 a.m. was not recorded in the system. The runners said there were insufficient water bottles at the hydrating stations. The 21K runners said there was no facility to provide energy drink on the route.

Regretting the inconvenience caused, Mr. Padmaraj said organisers would be correcting the mistakes and holding the event in a better way next year.

