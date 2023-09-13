Nearly 100 Mangaluru city police personnel donate blood

September 13, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nearly 100 city police personnel, including Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, donated blood during the donation camp at the mini Town Hall in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The camp was jointly organised by the Mangaluru City Police’s Central Sub Division and Blood Donors, Mangaluru.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Mahesh Kumar said recently he and four other officials donated blood at the Government Wenlock Hospital after reading the news about requirement of blood at the hospital.

“As social responsibility to meet shortage of blood, I mooted the idea of holding a camp which our personnel readily agreed. Apart from personnel from his sub-division, police from other sub divisions, traffic and city armed reserve have come forward to donate blood,” he said.

Inaugurating the camp by pouring water to a sapling, Mr. Agrawal said he is proud that the city police is conducting the camp.

“Donating blood and organ is the most noble donation. I am glad that city police personnel have taken the lead in donating blood,” he said.

Mr. Agrawal then donated blood. “I regularly donate blood. I donated blood last year,” Mr. Agrawal told The Hindu.

District Disease Surveillance Officer Naveenchandra Kulal said blood donation and organ donation form important components of Ayushman Bhav campaign launched by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

Those wanting to donate blood or donate organ can visit the office of State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation in room no.29 of the Government Wenlock Hospital to register their names for blood and organ donation.

Nawaz Naringana, president of Blood Donors, Mangaluru, said the organisation has held more than 400 blood donation camps in the last 10 years. This was the first camp involving police personnel, he said.

In-charge District Health and Family Welfare Officer C.M. Sudershan, Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Sadashiva Shanbhog and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar attended the event.

