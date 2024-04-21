GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA seats will reduce to 200 in Lok Sabha elections, says Veerappa Moily

Youths are dejected with the Narendra Modi government for its failure to create employment opportunities in the last 10 years. Farmers are unhappy with the failure of the government in doubling farmers’ income, says former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader

April 21, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily at a press conference in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 21.

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily at a press conference in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 21. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Volcano of dissatisfaction of voters against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government is likely to erupt in this Lok Sabha election and seats of the NDA will come down to around 200, claimed former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 21.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Moily said youths are dejected with the Narendra Modi government for its failure to create employment opportunities in the last 10 years. Farmers are unhappy with the failure of the government in doubling farmers’ income. The promise of bringing back ‘black money’ from tax havens abroad is yet to be realised. The prices of domestic LPG cylinder, petrol and diesel continues to be on the rise.

When pointed out that most of the issues, including unemployment and farmers’ income, failed to touch voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Moily said: “Last time it was a surgical strike and in 2014 it was a promise of ‘Achhe Din’ that made voters lean towards BJP. But this time the volcano will certainly erupt.” Mr. Moily said the Congress will form government in the Centre in association with parties who are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

On the reported statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that foreign agencies were conspiring with local parties to bring him down, Mr. Moily said this showed Mr. Modi is not confident of forming government this time. Mr. Modi is not great leader like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the former is likely to be dethroned. The BJP will pay a heavy price in Karnataka for aligning with Janata Dal (Secular) and also for handing over mantle of the BJP State unit to B.S. Yeddiyurappa, Mr. Moily said.

