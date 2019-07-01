Navodaya Vidyalaya students await corrected Class 10 marks cards

Class 10 students of Jawarhar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools in the State, including those from Dakshina Kannada, who passed out recently have received their final marks cards mentioning Kannada as the additional language and Hindi as the second while Kannada should have been the second language and Hindi the additional one.

Though the schools had reminded the CBSE of the mistake, students are yet to receive corrected marks cards of the result announced on May 6.

This is a problem faced by students whose first language was English, second language was Kannada and optional additional language was Hindi. The JNVs follow a three language policy.

‘CBSE was informed’

As many as 29 of the 80 students from JNV Mudipu, Dakshina Kannada, have received erroneous marks cards. JNV principal Mudipu V. Srinivasan said, “We were assured of corrected marks cards, but we were surprised not to see corrections in the final marks cards issued,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasan has written to the CBSE once again and has sent a copy of the document stating the languages chosen by each student.

Other JNV schools

The same problem is faced by all 80 students from JNV Ballari and JNV Hassan too, and all 79 students of JNV Kodagu. “We have written to CBSE. Our Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has also written to the CBSE to issue the correct marks cards,” said Parthiban, principal, JNV Hassan.

JNV Kodagu principal P.M. Issac said students and parents have expressed concern as they believed there was a possibility of losing out on seats for Karnataka students in medical and other professional courses if the error was not corrected quickly.

Mr. Issac said the issue was discussed during the annual meeting of principals from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Hyderabad Region, in Hyderabad in May 21 and 23. “We have retained the final marks cards with us as we expect the CBSE to issue corrected final marks cards shortly,” he said. The issue has not come in the way of students getting admission to PU courses, he added.