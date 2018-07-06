Navayuga undertakes to finish NH work by Jan. 2019

The office of Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, Mangaluru, on Thursday submitted to Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, the undertaking of concessionaire Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Limited of completing the four-laning work of National Highway 66 by January 2019. The concessionaire has assured of completing the works on flyover at Thokkottu junction by December and that of Pumpwell Junction in January 2019.

“If they fail to act as per the written assurance, we will take legal action against the concessionaire. The NHAI officers here will also be held accountable,” he said.

Mr. Kateel on June 21 had asked the Project Director of NHAI to submit a written undertaking from Navayuga, which has been doing NH 66 widening work since 2010. Manager (Technical) of NHAI, Ajith Kumar, submitted the undertaking to Mr. Kateel.

Earlier, Mr. Kateel went around places along the NH66 affected by the work. Mr. Kateel visited Unity Hall in Kallapu near Thokkottu junction where people pointed to absence of a proper road side drain that was causing water logging. The Navayuga representative said they could not make a proper drain as owners of the three buildings are yet to vacate the places as they were yet to receive compensation.

Mr. Kateel inspected the areas near Thokkottu junction and also the underpass in Uchilla where water logs frequently.