Navaratri festivities begin with fervour in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

October 15, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

With several Durgaparameshwari temples being decked up, the Navaratri festivities began in a grand manner in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday, October 15.

Festivities at the ancient Mangaladevi temple in Mangaluru was formally inaugurated by writer Panja Bhaskar Bhat in the morning. During this festival, the presiding deity will be seen on each of the 10-day long festival in decorations of different forms namely Durga Devi, Arya Devi, Bhagavati, Ambike, Mahishamardhini, Chandike, Kumari, Vagishwari, Saraswati and Mangaladevi.

Among the rituals to be held at the Mangaladevi temple include the ritual of initiating children into education on Vijayadashami Day on October 24 when a good number of children take part. The festivities culminates with Rathotsava on October 24 evening.

The temple, for the first time, auctioned each of the 82 stalls, which have come up on the temple’s Car Street, and generated income of nearly ₹10 lakh. “This is an important event for us. I hope to earn a good income from the stall during the festival,” said Mohammed Sharquie, who has put up a dry fruits stall.

Kudroli

At the Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple, the 10-day long Mangaluru Dasara formally began with consecration of statues of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Sharada and nine forms of Goddess Durga. A series of rituals and cultural programmes have been lined up. A nearly two-hour long ‘Dasara Night run’ from the temple and covering the main roads of the city on Sunday evening was the new event held this year.

‘Shobha Yatra’ of the Kudroli temple dasara will be held on October 24 in which statues of Ganesha, Sharada and Navadurgas will be taken out before immersion in the temple pond. The temple has banned tableaux of ‘Daivaradhane’ and ‘Nasik band’ troupes from taking part in the yatra.

Festivities also formally began at the Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari temple, Bappanadu Durgaparmeshwari temple, Boloor Mariyamma temple, Bolar Halekote Mariyamma temple, Urwa Marigudi Temple and Kudroli Bhagawati temple. The Venkataramana Temple and Acharya Mutt in Car Street, Mangaluru will jointly hold Sharada Mahotsava from October 18 to 25. The ‘Shobha Yatra’ of the Mahotsava will be held on October 25.

Mangaluru City Corporation is spending ₹1.39 crore for illuminating the main roads of the city and also the roads leading to temples holding Navaratri festival.

Temples deck up in Udupi

In Udupi district, several temples, including Mahatobhara Mahishamardhini Temples in Neelavara and at Kadiyali, Kolluru Mookambika, have decked up for the festival. The temples will hold “Durga Homa” daily and ‘Sarvajanika Deepa Namaskara’ will be held at Neelavara temple on October 24.

Similarly, at Hosa Marigudi temple in Kaup, ‘Chandika Yaga Poornahuti’ and mass feeding will be held on October 17. A series of rituals are being held at the Mookambika temple in Kollur and at Kadiyali Mahishamardhini temple in Udupi.

The ‘Uchchila Dasara’ also began at Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchchila, located off the National Highway 66, with installation of Goddess Sharada and Navadurga idols. Yuva Dasara, which includes a series of cultural programmes during the festival, was also formally inaugurated. Roads from Padubidri to Kaup Light house have been illuminated. A 10-km long ‘Shobha Yatra’ will held on October 24 before immersion of Sharada and Navadurga idols near Kaup Light house.