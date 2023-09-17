Naval NCC cadets from Karnataka, Goa undergo river/ocean sailing expedition in Udupi

September 17, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 72 Naval NCC senior division and senior wing cadets from Goa and Karnataka are now participating in a 10-day river/ocean sailing expedition camp in Udupi.

The expedition is being held as part of an All India level competition among Naval NCC units vying for coveted ‘Most Enterprising Naval Unit’ (MENU) Trophy’ to be presented by the Prime Minister during Republic Day parade.

Organised by Number 5 Karnataka Naval Unit of NCC, Mangaluru representing Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate, the camp is underway at Papanashini river in Udyavara and at the ocean in Malpe extending up to Kemmannu-Bengre point from September 13. It will end on September 23.

Over the course of the expedition, the cadets are set to cover a total distance of 219 km. Their route encompasses the Udyavara-Papanashini river, Malpe Port, St. Mary’s Island, Kemmannu Bengre Delta Point, Daria Bahadurg Fort, and includes segments of open sea sailing, a release said.

Commandant Cdr. Claudy Lobo, accompanied by deputy camp commandant Lt. Cdr. Bharath Kumar and Safety Officer Lt. Cdr. Akshay Antony are heading the camp, it said.

The expedition aims at making the cadets understand boat navigation powered by wind energy, nurture self-confidence, foster teamwork and instill survival capabilities at sea. Additionally, the expedition seeks to kindle cadets’ interest in watermanship activities. Various social service and community development (SSCD) endeavours, such as addressing subjects like drug abuse, cybersecurity, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, first aid and CPR procedures, beach clean drive are being held.

For this expedition, three Whaler Class Boats have been deployed, each accommodating a complement of six cadets, comprising four boys and two girls. The cadets received comprehensive training during the Pre-MENU programme from September 8 to September 12, it said.

