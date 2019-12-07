‘Native cattle breeds should be preserved’

Expressing the need to preserve the native breeds of cattle, Pattadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade said on Saturday that there is no alternative to milk and its products, which are essential to people.

Inaugurating the two-day ‘Bruhat Gomandala’ programme, organised on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Govanitashraya Trust, Mr. Heggade said that it was dairy activities which helped people earn a daily income while recovering from the flood in different parts of the State sometime ago.

The flood-affected families gave priority for the well being of their cattle than their own problems.

Mr. Heggade said nearly 30 lakh of the 40 lakh members of the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project were earning their living by rearing cattle.

By selling the milk of cattle, farmers were earning a daily income. While stating the need to preserve the native cattle breed, Mr. Heggade expressed concern over cattle theft.

Mr. Heggade praised the Union government for not signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Parternship that would have led to the import of milk and its products.

While mentioning the medicinal properties of milk from native cattle breed, Vidyaprasanna Thirtha Swami from Subrahmanya Mutt said that milk from Punganur dwarf cattle is used for prasadam in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Punganur dwarf cattle, which is similar to Malnad Gidda cattle breed, was among the breeds that are on the decline and need to be protected.

VHP Goraksha Vibhag’s national vice-president Hukumchand Salavaji spoke.

Different cattle breeds were on display at Nehru Maidan.