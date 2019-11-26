National Silk Expo under way in Mangaluru

The National Silk Expo, an exhibition-cum-sale of saris and dress materials made of silk, is under way in the city.

It is being organised at Hotel Mothi Mahal till November 30 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. and puts forward works of artisans and craftsmen from all over India, including Bunkar Craft saris from Chhattisgarh, Kantha-stitch silk saris, Baylu saris, Tangail saris from West Bengal, Lucknow Chikan work, Banarasi silk, Jamdani silk saris, and Chiffon saris from Varanasi, said a release from the organisers.

A wide collection of dress materials are on sale, including Bandhej, block and Sanganeri print from Rajasthan and Gathjoda, Bandhini and Patola from Gujarat, and Khadi silk. For those fond of South Indian silk, there is a huge range of Kanjeevaram saris with traditional motifs. Suits woven in Dharmavaram style and Gadwal saris of Andhra Pradesh are also on display.