ADVERTISEMENT

National Medical Council recognises KMC-Mangaluru as Regional Centre for NAP-AMR Cell

Published - July 19, 2024 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The recognition is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance and to enhance medical education and training in India

The Hindu Bureau

National Medical Council (NMC) has recognised KMC Mangaluru as a Regional Centre for the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR) Cell in Mangaluru on Friday, July 19. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Medical Council (NMC) has recognised KMC-Mangaluru as a Regional Centre for the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR) Cell.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release here said the recognition is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance and to enhance medical education and training in India. The NMC is developing resource faculties to train prescribers across medical colleges and institutions in India. As part of this initiative, KMC-Mangaluru has been nominated as one of the regional centres.

Regional centres must establish a “NAP-AMR Cell” comprising a minimum of four faculty members, including a nodal officer at the level of Professor, Additional Professor, or Associate Professor, from departments of Microbiology, Pharmacology, Medicine, or Community Medicine. Pooja Rao, Associate Professor of Microbiology at Kasturba Medical College-Mangaluru is appointed as the coordinator of the NAP-AMR Cell.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh said, “Being recognised as a Regional Centre for NAP-AMR is a testament to our commitment to excellence in medical education and public health. This accolade underscores our dedication to nurturing healthcare professionals who are not only skilled but also acutely aware of the global challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

KMC-Mangaluru Dean Unnikrishnansaid, “This initiative will empower our faculty to lead the way in antimicrobial stewardship and to educate prescribers across the region. Our faculty members, as State-level master trainers, will be pivotal in disseminating critical knowledge and best practices to prescribers, thereby enhancing the overall quality of healthcare.“

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US