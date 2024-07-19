National Medical Council recognises KMC-Mangaluru as Regional Centre for NAP-AMR Cell

The National Medical Council (NMC) has recognised KMC-Mangaluru as a Regional Centre for the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR) Cell.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release here said the recognition is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance and to enhance medical education and training in India. The NMC is developing resource faculties to train prescribers across medical colleges and institutions in India. As part of this initiative, KMC-Mangaluru has been nominated as one of the regional centres.

Regional centres must establish a “NAP-AMR Cell” comprising a minimum of four faculty members, including a nodal officer at the level of Professor, Additional Professor, or Associate Professor, from departments of Microbiology, Pharmacology, Medicine, or Community Medicine. Pooja Rao, Associate Professor of Microbiology at Kasturba Medical College-Mangaluru is appointed as the coordinator of the NAP-AMR Cell.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh said, “Being recognised as a Regional Centre for NAP-AMR is a testament to our commitment to excellence in medical education and public health. This accolade underscores our dedication to nurturing healthcare professionals who are not only skilled but also acutely aware of the global challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance.”

KMC-Mangaluru Dean Unnikrishnansaid, “This initiative will empower our faculty to lead the way in antimicrobial stewardship and to educate prescribers across the region. Our faculty members, as State-level master trainers, will be pivotal in disseminating critical knowledge and best practices to prescribers, thereby enhancing the overall quality of healthcare.“

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.