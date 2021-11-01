National flag unfurled upside down

Minister of Fisheries and Ports S. Angara hoists the national flag at 9 a.m. in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada on November 1, 2021.

MANGALURU

01 November 2021 13:44 IST

Officials of Dakshina Kannada district administration noticed the mistake

Dakshina Kannada district administration faced an embarrassing situation during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration in Mangaluru on November 1 as the national flag was upside down.

Minister of Fisheries and Ports S. Angara, who is the district in-charge, hoisted the national flag at 9 a.m. and proceeded to inspect a guard of honour.

Officials noticed the mistake and took steps to lower the national flag before hoisting it correctly even as Mr. Angara made his way back to the stage.

A senior city police officer said the mistake occurred while placing flower petals in the national flag and preparing the pole for hoisting the flag. Notices have been issued to the two City Armed Reserve personnel who were assigned the task of preparing the flag.