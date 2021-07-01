National Doctors’ Day: Miyar gram panchayat gets an ambulance

Becomes first panchayat in India to have its own ECG machine, telemedicine unit and a dedicated ambulance

Miyar Gram Panchayat in Karkala taluk got a dedicated ambulance thanks to an initiative of the Cardiology At Doorsteps (CAD) Foundation to mark National Doctors’ Day on July 1.

Padmanabha Kamath, founder of CAD Foundation Trust, said Miyar GP becomes the first panchayat in India to have its own ECG machine, telemedicine unit and a dedicated ambulance. Each member of the panchayat contributed ₹1,000 from their salary for the initiative, he said.

Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar attended the ceremony where the ambulance was handed over to the GP. An ambulance at the disposal of a local body would go a long way in catering to the healthcare requirements of the villagers, said Dr. Kamath who is an interventional cardiologist and head of the department of cardiology at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru.

On the occasion of Doctors’ Day, Dr. Kamath said telemedicine facility was launched at Honnavalli in Sringeri taluk and Sanur in Karkala taluk. The Community Health Centre at Arehalli in Hassan district too got an ECG machine from the Foundation.

CAD Foundation came into being in February 2018 through a WhatsApp group comprising doctors to help patients in remote and rural areas of the country by providing ECG machines and telemedicine facility. So far, the Foundation has provided more than 375 ECG machines in 25 districts. The machines have been installed in primary health centres, community health centres, Janaushadhi Kendras, clinics and hospitals. The group has been able to save over 15,000 lives so far, said Dr. Kamath.