National Cross Country championship

The Mangalore University and the Alva’s College will jointly conduct the All-India Inter-University Men’s Cross Country championship in Moobidri on Sunday.

Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Mohan Alva told reporters on Friday that 1,600 sportsmen from 175 universities will participate in the event. Mangalore University has been the champion for the last four years.

The event involves a 10-km run, which will be flagged off by Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha at 7 a.m. from Nishmita Towers.

For the athletes, Mr. Alva said they have installed digital clocks. Modern transponders were being used to record the timing and position of the participants.