National commission will allow super speciality courses in homeopathy from next academic year: Anil Khurana

The National Commission for Homeopathy will permit to offer super speciality courses in homeopathy in medical institutions from 2025-26 academic year, commission chairperson Anil Khurana said in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Speaking at the ‘Rubycon 2024’ annual national homeopathic conference at Father Muller Convention Centre in Mangaluru, Dr. Khurana said homeopathy education is on a par with modern healthcare education. “We (National Commission) are undertaking reforms in the sector. Courses in dermatology and community medicine have been introduced. Super speciality courses will start from next academic year,” he said.

Dr. Khurana said the homeopathy sector is changing and there are 3.6 lakh practitioners, including 40,000 in Karnataka. Stressing the need for more evidence based research. he called upon practitioners to upload their success stories on the portal created by the commission. “Even if 10% of the practitioners upload their success stories, we will get a huge data,” he said.

The chairperson asked all homeopathy and healthcare professionals to register their names on Ayushman Bharath Digital Mission, which will help people to know about healthcare professionals in an area. Professionals should ensure that patients get Ayushman Bharat Health Account card. He asked the State government to integrate its system of registration of homeopathy practitioners with the registration portal developed by the commission.

Earlier, inaugurating the conference, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said homeopathy treatment has brought relief to people from chronic health problems. There is a need of more studies in the field of homeopathy to make homeopathy treatment methods useful to people.

With non-communicable diseases posing greater health risk, there is a need of health care system – a combination of modern medicine, Indian system of medicine and homeopathy – that will help people lead better life.

Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Richard Aloysius Coelho was present. Delegates from 18 institutions from across the country are taking part in the two-day conference, which began on Thursday.