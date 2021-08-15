‘Nation first, all other things, including caste and creed, next’

MANGALURU

15 August 2021 18:53 IST

The masses should get free food, water and education, says scholar, after inaugurating I-Day celebrations

Scholar Shikaripura Krishnamurthy on Sunday advocated free provision of basic amenities — food, water and education — to the masses in the country even as he said that everyone should adopt the Nation First concept instead of caste and creed.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Mangalore University, Mangala Gangothri, here. If one looks at the basic needs from business perspective, it leads to social degeneration. He further said, “It is time for introspection. We should adopt Nation First concept, while all other things, including caste and creed, should come next.”

University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that the New Education Policy will bring about a comprehensive change in the country. Registrar Kishore Kumar, Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma and others were present.

At the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), Port Chairman A.V. Ramana hoisted the tri-colour and reviewed the parade by personnel from CISF and Fire and Emergency Services. Addressing a restricted audience of about 50 people in adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, Mr. Ramana said that despite the lockdown and subsequent restrictions, the port was able to improve the overall performance.

During the first four months of the current fiscal, the port handled 12.5 million tonnes of cargo as against 11.56 million handled in the first four months of last fiscal. The container traffic has registered 38% growth by handling 57,683 TEUs so far during the current fiscal, he said.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. that serves coastal region, among others, celebrated 75 years of Independence at its headquarters in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Company Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta hoisted the national flag and delivered the Independence Day address. The occasion was also celebrated at KRCL’s Ratnagiri and Karwar regional offices.

The country has made significant strides in almost all fields thereby getting recognition worldwide, said retired director of primary education Kadri Anand, after hoisting the national flag at Shakthi Educational Institutions, Shakthinagar, here. Administrator of the institutions K.C. Nayak and others were present.

NCC (5 KAR Naval Unit) Commanding Officer Lt. Cdr. Bharath Kumar said that with the country taking bold steps towards becoming a superpower in the world, it is time for everyone to contribute towards the development of the nation in their own say. Speaking after unfurling the tri-colour at the University College, Mangaluru, he said that the country needs youth with discipline, responsibility, honesty and ethical standards. Principal Anasuya Rai presided over the function.