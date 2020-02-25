Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru, has organised the zonal-level contest of NASA Space Apps Challenge on Saturday on its campus.

“Space Apps” is an annual NASA’s Global Hackathon, first held in 2012, and serves as innovation, incubation and civic engagement program. Space Apps Challenge is an opportunity to solve massive problems being faced in day-to-day life, said a release.

Teams

The challenge invites teams of 2-8 who are pursuing any course above the 12th class (both technical and non-technical) to present their ideas on the predefined fields. The teams are to present their ideas to a jury consisting of various professionals who have been part of big conglomerates across the world. The teams with the best ideas would qualify for the State-level contest and an all-expense paid trip to NASA for the international contest. All participants would receive a certificate of participation from NASA. The best teams would get internships at leading corporates in a field of their choice. To encourage women participants, all women contestants would get a women innovator certificate from NITI Aayog.

For details, call Abdul Shameer on 9663154292; or register names through https://forms.gle/AUeNaerRMJuNBTsr8. Visit www.spaceappschallenge.org for more information.