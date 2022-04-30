‘Narration of Tuluva history through yakshagana, Paddana, Ajji Kathe’

B.A. Vivek Rai (third from left), former Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, releasing the book ‘Karavali Kathanagalu’ written by K. Chinnappa Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University, at St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Through his new book Karavali Kathanagalu, scholar K. Chinnappa Gowda has effectively presented Tulu history through oral literature namely ‘Paddana’, ‘Kabita’, ‘Ajji Kathe’, and yakshagana, said writer and former Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, and Karnataka State Open University B.A. Vivek Rai here on Saturday.

Speaking after releasing the book written by Mr. Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University, and published by St. Aloysius Prakashana, Mr. Rai said that Mr. Gowda had extensively researched on Paddanas and other oral literature forms showing a new way of analysing the rich history of Tulunadu, which includes parts of Kerala.

Mr. Rai said the author had gone in detail on Paddanas (sung narratives) to narrate stories related to Daivas namely ‘Kalkuda Kallurti’, ‘Koraga Taniya’, ‘Billaraya Ballarti’ and ‘Panjuri’.

“He has brought out the class differences, the oppression by wealthy class and other injustices and the way these oppressed people fought over it,” Mr. Rai said and added, “There are no sweeping statements. The author has brought this out purely by explaining about the paddanas.” Through this book, the author has presented the intermix of cultures in the coastal region, he added.

Mr. Rai asked the St. Aloysius Prakashana to bring this book in the e-book form to make it available to a wider audience.

Former Kannada professor of Mumbai University Taltaje Vasanthkumar said the unique quality of Mr. Gowda in the presentation of the oral Tulu literature forms was his ability not to impose his leanings in his narration. He has shown the way Yakshagana has grown and presented the present state of this popular art form.

Nityananda Shetty, professor, Tumkur University, also spoke. Principal of St. Aloysius College Praveen Martis was present.