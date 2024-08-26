Narcotic substances have been detected in blood sample of Karkala rape victim, says Udupi SP

Narcotic substances have been detected in the blood sample of the 21-year-old rape victim of Karkala, according to Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun.

The blood reports of prime accused Altaf and another accused Savera (Xavier) Richard Quadras, who supplied beer to the victim, have turned out to be negative for the narcotic, he said in a release on Sunday.

During the inquiry, Altaf had shown a powder which was present in the car used for kidnapping the woman. The powder will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination and confirmation with the substances detected in the blood sample of the victim.

A separate case has been registered in the Karkala Town police station in connection with drug trafficking under Sections 8 (c), 22 (b) of the NDPS Act and Section 3 (5) of the BNS. The police will investigate how and from where they procured the drug, the Superintendent of Police said.

The victim will be produced before the court once she becomes medically fit to give her statement.

The investigation into the rape case will be completed at the earliest, Dr. Arun said.

Protest in Karkala on Monday

Meanwhile, Karnataka Bovi Vaddara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha and various Dalit organisations will stage a protest in Karkala on Monday against the rape of the woman in Karkala on August 23.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Sunday, Anand Bovi, president of Udupi district unit of the sangha, said that police have so far arrested two persons in connection with the rape. “We suspect the involvement of four or five persons in the rape. Police should arrest all of them,” he said adding that such an incident should not recur anywhere.

Police have denied that it was a mass rape, he said.

Mr. Bovi said that the protest will be held at 9.30 a.m. after taking out a procession from Ananthashayana to Manjunatha Pai Hall.

CBI probe sought

Meanwhile, Udupi city BJP Mahila Morcha president Neetha Prabhu has sought an investigation by the CBI into the rape.

She said in a statement that women have no protection in Udupi district where a woman, Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, is the district in-charge Minister.

The Minister is not bothered to visit the district and meet the victim and her family even three days into the incident. Ms. Hebbalkar should also ensure not only Bhagyalakshmi guarantee but safety guarantee to women, she said.

She said that the Minister should take the incident seriously and visit the district. If not the Mahila Morcha will launch a protest.