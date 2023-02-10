Narcotic drug consumers will be booked if found positive in screening test, says ADGP Alok Kumar

February 10, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Narcotic drug consumers will be booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act if the screening test shows them positive for drugs consumption, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar here on Friday, February 10.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with representatives of private medical, engineering and other colleges, Mr. Kumar said that consuming narcotic drug is a punishable offence and regardless of the social status the consumers, they will be booked.

“I have given directions to our personnel to book only those who are found positive in the interim (screening) test,” he said. The Mangaluru city police will continue their action against drug consumers and peddlers, he added.

Following the recent arrest by city police of 29 persons, including 22 medicos, on charges of narcotic drug consumption and sale of cannabis, forensic expert Mahabahala Shetty had recently told reporters that the screening test only gives indication of likely consumption of drugs. Confirmatory test of samples of consumer has to be done within one hour of the screening test. The police have failed to do the case, he said.

Mr. Kumar retorted and said that confirmatory test reports are taken at the time of filing chargesheet. “First information report is registered following screening test and with corroborative evidence (about consumption and possession of drugs),” he said.

Earlier, during the meeting with representatives of educational institutions, Mr. Kumar said Assistant Commissioner of Police will hold meeting with institution representatives in his/her sub division about controlling drug menace on the campuses. Police Inspectors will be asked to closely monitor operation of paying guest accommodation and prevent illegal activities.