Narayana Guru’s principles can end one-upmanship between religions: Sunil Kumar

The procession being organised as part of Brahmashree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebration, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S MANJUNATH

Performers at the Brahmashree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebration, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S MANJUNATH

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, speaking during the procession in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday, September 10 said the differences between religions may come to an end if everyone understood the principles enunciated by Brahmashree Narayana Guru that every religion was for the well-being of humans.

He was speaking after inaugurating the birth anniversary celebrations of Brahmashree Narayana Guru jointly organised by the district administration, his department and Billavara Seva Sangha, Bannanje at Udupi.

Mr. Kumar noted the guru had specifically said every religion intended to establish universal peace and not to create dispute or one-upmanship. He had given specific importance for education saying it would empower people. Advocating equality, the guru had brought in massive social reforms.

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde the guru had said an individual should be recognised not by caste, but by one’s personality.

Hiriyadka Government PU College Lecturer Nalinadevi said the guru had built temples for people from the lower strata of society and advocated for compulsory education. He had also encouraged simple marriage and widow marriage while opposing alcoholism and child marriage.

Karnataka Coastal Development Authority Chairperson Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Additional DC B.N. Veena and others were present.