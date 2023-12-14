Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike to launch people’s movement if Billava Corporation is not established

December 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike cautioned the State government of a people’s movement from January 1 if the government failed to issue a notification establishing Brahmashri Narayana Guru Development Corporation and earmark funds for it by December 31, said vedike president Satyajit Surathkal in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Mr. Surathkal told reporters that despite being in the post of the Chief Minister for nearly six months, Mr. Siddaramaiah had failed to issue the notification and allocating ₹ 500 crore. Formation of the corporation for development of Billavas and implementation of the finding of socio-economic survey by the Kantaraj Commission were among the assurances made by the Congress in its election manifesto.

“We had given three months’ time to the new government to fulfil promises made to Billavas and other backward communities. But the government failed to do it so far. Mr. Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently said action would be taken only after the Belagavi legislature session concludes,” he said.

“By December 31, the State government should hold consultation with Billava community representatives and establish the corporation. It should also announce a definite date for implementing recommendations of Kantaraj Commission. If it fails, the cedike will start people’s movement from January 1,” Mr. Surathkal said.

The earlier BJP government issued notification about formation of the commission a month before the Assembly elections, and failed to allocate funds. When pointed to a recent statement of Mr. Shivakumar about the need for a scientific socio-economic survey, Mr. Surathkal said the government should forthwith accept Kantaraj Commission’s finding and implement it.

