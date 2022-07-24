Narayana Guru Circle to be developed at a cost of ₹48 crore

Minister Sunil Kumar lays foundation stone for the project at Lady Hill

Minister Sunil Kumar lays foundation stone for the project at Lady Hill

Dakshina Kannada in-charge and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said here on Sunday that Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle at Lady Hill in the city will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹48 lakh and it will be completed by Navaratri next.

He was speaking to presspersons after laying the foundation stone for developing the circle which was named after the social reformer sometime ago. Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will construct the circle.

The Minister said that the circle will also have a statue of Narayana Guru in addition to landscaping. By naming the circle after Narayana Guru, his visit to the city will be permanently recorded.

Mr. Kumar said that people should hoist the national flag in their houses from August 12 to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. At least one crore houses in the State should hoist the flag.

The Minister said that he is asking the youth to take out a huge procession of the national flag.

Mr. Kumar said that the Department of Kannada Culture has been organising different programmes under the banner Amruta Bharatige Kannadarati to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

The programmes record the contribution of Kannadigas to the freedom struggle. Dramas on the theme are being staged, films being screened and rath yatras are being taken out to enlighten the present generation on the contribution of the State to the freedom struggle, he said.

Mayor Premananda Shetty, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty and others were present on the occasion.