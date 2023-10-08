Nanthoor and KPT Junctions where NHAI executes underpasses for NH 66 had witnessed 16 road accident deaths in six years

October 08, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

KPT and Nanthoor junctions, where the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed to build underpasses on NH 66 to remove traffic black spots, had witnessed 16 deaths between 2018 and 2023.

Green activists had opposed the construction design that involves construction of two 10.2-m wide carriageways for NH 66 and two 7-m wide service roads, on the ground that it entails cutting 272 trees having more than 60 cm girth and translocating 370 trees with girth less than 60 cm.

According to data provided by the Mangaluru City Traffic Police, the Nanthoor junction stretch had witnessed 10 fatal accidents resulting in 11 deaths between 2018 and August 2023. As many as 32 persons were seriously injured. At the KPT junction, five persons were killed and 12 were seriously injured during the period.

The proposal to build a road underpass for NH 66 at Nanthoor junction has been pending for over a decade with the NHAI acquiring the required land in 2014. The construction however did not start because of various reasons during which point of time the traffic volume at the junction rose enormously.

A crucial junction where traffic between Mangaluru and Bengaluru (NH 75), Kerala-Goa (NH 66) and Mangaluru-Karkala (NH 169) meet, Nanthoor junction became a traffic bottleneck frequently witnessing logjams. Departments concerned had identified this stretch as traffic black spot (KA-02-345) and had recommended suitable remedial work.

Mangaluru Tree Officer (Assistant Conservator of Forests) in his order permitting felling of 272 trees and translocating 370, noted that the saplings were planted by the Forest Department and NGOs on the land acquired by the NHAI for the underpass/ road widening project over the years. A Miyawaki urban forest too was raised on the acquired land near Padua.

Divergent views were expressed at a public hearing this July 10 with some favouring the underpass projects as proposed and a few opposing the same. A spot inspection to examine the possibility of saving some trees was conducted on July 13 along with stakeholders.

The NHAI said 7-m wide service roads were essential to facilitate two-way traffic and to provide proper rainwater drainage system.

The NH 66 underpass begins at Sandesha from Pumpwell-side and ends near Planet SKS towards Udupi-side. The Union Road Transport Ministry had sanctioned ₹51 crore for the Nanthoor stretch and ₹22 crore for the KPT stretch.

