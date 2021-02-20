‘Nanna MESCOM’ app launched formally

MANGALURU

20 February 2021 00:46 IST

To make it easier for consumers to pay their electricity bills and lodge complaints, Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM) formally launched the ‘Nanna MESCOM’ app on Friday.

Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) chairman Shambu Dayal Meena launched the app. He also launched the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines at the MESCOM cash counters to help consumers pay bills using their debit and credit cards. The POS machines will start operating from March at 78 cash counters in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.

Prashant Kumar Meena, MD of MESCOM, said the Nanna MESCOM app would help consumers to pay their electricity bills from the comfort of their homes. It will also help them pay security deposits and get PDF of the bill and receipt. The dashboard in the app will provide details of the power consumed the previous month and details of payment and arrears, if any.

The app will allow consumers to lodge complaints and track the action taken. Information about proposed power shutdowns and about MESCOM officers and offices is also available.

The app is available on both Android and IOS platforms. More than 10,000 people have already downloaded the app, launched informally on Wednesday, he said.