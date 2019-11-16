Nandini booths to sell ‘Kashaya’, cold coffee

Adding to its range of flavoured milk, the Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL) will sell cold coffee and the popular “Kashaya” at the Nandini milk booths from November 19.

In addition, the DKMUL will also start selling single Nandini Phede of 25 gm pack at ₹10 and Nandini Paneer in 500 gm pack.

The new products are being released to commemorate the 66th All India Cooperative Week being observed by DKMUL from November 14 to November 20.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, DKMUL President Raviraj Hegde said the cold coffee and Kashaya will be sold in 200 ml bottles and be priced at ₹25 and ₹20 respectively.

The DKMUL is the first among the milk cooperatives in the State to come out with cold coffee. Amul and a few other firms have released cold coffee, which are sold in aircraft at around ₹100 per bottle, he said.

The ‘Kashaya’ is prepared in the traditional way using ‘masala’ items and jaggery. The cold coffee and kashaya have shelf life of 180 days. The Union will produce 5,000 bottles per day and increase it if there is demand.

Mr. Hegde said these two products will be offered to customers free of cost across the KMF outlets in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on November 19.

Stating that there is a good demand in the State for the five varieties of flavoured milk produced by DKMUL, Mr. Hegde said the Union is producing 6.5 lakh 200 ml bottles of flavoured milks per month. While four flavours are priced at ₹25, the chocolate flavoured milk is priced at ₹30, he said.

The single piece Nandini Phede packet is being released to meet the need of children. “They need a single piece while going to school. This packet becomes handy to distribute sweets at functions too,” he said.

Paneer of DKMUL, Mr. Hegde said, has also been doing well with a demand at 2,000 packets per day. Paneer is being sold at 200 grams, 1 kg and 2 kg packets. The DKMUL is now introducing paneer in 500 grams packet, he said.