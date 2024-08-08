ADVERTISEMENT

Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai takes charge as Director-Refinery of MRPL

Published - August 08, 2024 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai took charge as Director (Refinery) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) on August 7, Wednesday, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai took charge as Director (Refinery) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) here on Wednesday, August 7.

A release here stated Mr. Pillai is a seasoned refining industry expert with over 30 years of experience. He was closely associated with all the major milestones in the organisation’s growth having worked in Production Planning, Process Engineering, Operations, and Project Departments, as well as in the Refinery Head Office in various capacities.

He served as Group General Manager (Corporate Strategy) before taking over as the Director. Mr. Pillai has led high-value projects, including a $500 million investment portfolio during Phase-3 refinery expansion. He contributes to Industry Standards as a Convener to one of the sub-committees of the Bureau of Indian Standards and also is part of a government-appointed task force for selecting Centres of Excellence in Plastics, Polymer, and Petrochemicals research.

Mr. Pillai is a chemical engineering graduate with first rank from government engineering college, Thrissur, Calicut University. He has completed a Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Management from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal.

