Namma Yatri officially launches operations in Mangaluru

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader officially launched the operations of Namma Yatri, Bengaluru-based mobility app dedicated to empowering drivers, in Mangaluru.

After a month-long trial in Mangaluru, the app received enthusiastic response from the local drivers’ community. With nearly 500 trips completed in November alone and 300 drivers already on board, the initiative is gaining momentum in the region.

Following Mangaluru, driver communities in Manipal and Udupi are set to introduce Namma Yatri in their cities, a release said.

Namma Yatri is an open mobility app developed by Juspay Technologies, with a vision to empower drivers through direct access to customers without intermediaries. It is built on the Open Mobility Protocol (ONDC). The ONDC is a Union government-backed technology platform designed to eliminate intermediaries.

The release quoted Mr. Khader of having said: “Namma Yatri’s expansion into Mangaluru region is an admirable step towards empowering local drivers and redefining mobility. By offering both convenience and affordability, Namma Yatri is not only improving daily commuting experiences but also creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for drivers. This model of empowerment and accessibility is one I hope to see replicated across towns and cities in Karnataka.”

Namma Yatri is operational in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Kalaburagi.

