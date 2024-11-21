 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namma Yatri officially launches operations in Mangaluru

Published - November 21, 2024 09:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker U.T. Khader launching the operations of Namma Yatri in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Speaker U.T. Khader launching the operations of Namma Yatri in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader officially launched the operations of Namma Yatri, Bengaluru-based mobility app dedicated to empowering drivers, in Mangaluru.

After a month-long trial in Mangaluru, the app received enthusiastic response from the local drivers’ community. With nearly 500 trips completed in November alone and 300 drivers already on board, the initiative is gaining momentum in the region.

Following Mangaluru, driver communities in Manipal and Udupi are set to introduce Namma Yatri in their cities, a release said.

Namma Yatri is an open mobility app developed by Juspay Technologies, with a vision to empower drivers through direct access to customers without intermediaries. It is built on the Open Mobility Protocol (ONDC). The ONDC is a Union government-backed technology platform designed to eliminate intermediaries.

The release quoted Mr. Khader of having said: “Namma Yatri’s expansion into Mangaluru region is an admirable step towards empowering local drivers and redefining mobility. By offering both convenience and affordability, Namma Yatri is not only improving daily commuting experiences but also creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for drivers. This model of empowerment and accessibility is one I hope to see replicated across towns and cities in Karnataka.”

Namma Yatri is operational in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Kalaburagi.

Published - November 21, 2024 09:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.