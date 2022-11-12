Namma Startup Awards roadshow organised

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 12, 2022 22:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

About 50 startups attended the BCIC Emerging Award 2023, Namma Startup Awards road-show event in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) co-partnered with Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) in organising BCIC Emerging Award 2023, Namma Startup Awards road-show event on Thursday at K-tech Innovation Hub, Mangaluru. 

The event focused on awarding startups in various categories across Karnataka. There are total six categories like Deeptech Startups, Social Startups, Women-led startups, Beyond Bengaluru startups, Campus startups, Corporate Intrapreneur and members can choose from these categories to register for the award.

The focus area is Karnataka, beyond Bengaluru, women entrepreneurs, startups working towards social cause. Around 50 startups registered for the award and attended the event. The boot camp and award function is likely to be scheduled between February and March 2023, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the event, KCCI president Ganesh Kamath spoke on “Opportunities to Startup in Coastal Karnataka” while Tata Technologies Chief Engineer-Strategic Project, Rabindra Sah spoke on “Implementation of Deep tech with design thinking” and ’ Founder CEO, Black Frog Technologies Mayur Shetty, expressed his views on “Entrepreneurs – Survival of the Fittest at Tier 2 city.”

G. Jagan Karthick, programme lead, Derbi Foundation, explained the registration process for the startups to nominate themselves for the award. The winner and runner up will get a prize money, one-year BCIC membership, Connect to Venture Capitalist, Branding and Recognition, GTM opportunity to relevant member companies. The last date for registration is on December 31.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

For information about the awards and registration, visit https://awards.bcic.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app