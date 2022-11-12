Namma Startup Awards roadshow organised

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) co-partnered with Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) in organising BCIC Emerging Award 2023, Namma Startup Awards road-show event on Thursday at K-tech Innovation Hub, Mangaluru.

The event focused on awarding startups in various categories across Karnataka. There are total six categories like Deeptech Startups, Social Startups, Women-led startups, Beyond Bengaluru startups, Campus startups, Corporate Intrapreneur and members can choose from these categories to register for the award.

The focus area is Karnataka, beyond Bengaluru, women entrepreneurs, startups working towards social cause. Around 50 startups registered for the award and attended the event. The boot camp and award function is likely to be scheduled between February and March 2023, said a release.

During the event, KCCI president Ganesh Kamath spoke on “Opportunities to Startup in Coastal Karnataka” while Tata Technologies Chief Engineer-Strategic Project, Rabindra Sah spoke on “Implementation of Deep tech with design thinking” and ’ Founder CEO, Black Frog Technologies Mayur Shetty, expressed his views on “Entrepreneurs – Survival of the Fittest at Tier 2 city.”

G. Jagan Karthick, programme lead, Derbi Foundation, explained the registration process for the startups to nominate themselves for the award. The winner and runner up will get a prize money, one-year BCIC membership, Connect to Venture Capitalist, Branding and Recognition, GTM opportunity to relevant member companies. The last date for registration is on December 31.

For information about the awards and registration, visit https://awards.bcic.in