Namma Kudla Goodu Deepa contest on October 30

Published - October 23, 2024 10:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The annual ‘Goodu Deepa’ contest by local television channel Namma Kudla will be held at the Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple in Mangaluru on October 30.

Dayanand Kateel, the convenor of the programme, told reporters here on Wednesday, that the competition will be held in traditional, modern and model categories. The first and second place winners in each of category will receive gold medals. Three third place winners will receive silver medals. As many as 50 consolation prizes will be given. Each participant will get a memento and a packet of sweets.

Another programme convenor, Kadri Navaneet Shetty, said the Namma Kudla award will be given to actor Suman Talwar. The Namma Tuluver award will be given to Sarvottama Shetty of Abu Dhabi. The B.P. Karkera Seva award will be presented to Bengaluru Billava Association. The Lakshmi Karkera Seva award will be given to Shashileka Balakrishna in recognition of her work in providing free hostel facility to eight children every year. The Namma Kudla Bala Prathiba award will be given to Trisha Naveen, Mr. Shetty stated.

