Namma Clinics will start functioning in DK by December-end: DHO

December 04, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the staff and infrastructure in place, “Namma Clinics” in Dakshina Kannada will be in operation at 12 places by the end of this month, according to M. Kishore Kumar, District Health and Family Welfare Officer.

Namma Clinics, modeled on “Mohalla clinics” in New Delhi, are meant to take health facilities closer to construction labourers and other underprivileged migrant people.

The Namma Clinics will come up at Boloor, Hoige Bazar, Sooterpete, Kunjathbail, Meenakaliya, Pacchanady and Kodical in Mangaluru city. It will also come up in Gantalakatte in Moodbidri, Permannur in Ullal, and in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Dr. Kumar said each of the clinics will have a doctor, a staff nurse, and a Group D employee. “The staff have been hired on contract basis. Infrastructure too is ready. Awaiting an approval from the government for starting the clinics,” he said.

Dr. Kumar said the medical personnel will be available at the clinic all through the day. These personnel will not be allotted any field duty. Apart from treating common ailments, the doctors at these clinics will provide immediate medical attention to patients. These clinics will reduce burden on primary health centres and government hospitals, he said.