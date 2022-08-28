‘Namma clinics’ to come up in six places in Udupi

ADVERTISEMENT

In an initiative to bring healthcare closer to people, ‘Namma clinics’ will be set up in six places in Udupi district.

While three clinics will come up in Udupi town, two will come up in Kundapur Town Municipal council limits. One clinic will come up in Karkala Town Municipal Council limits.

Each clinic will have a doctor, a staff nurse, a laboratory technician, and a group D employee. Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushan Udupa said these clinics will provide 14 different health services. Blood, urine, and 12 other tests will be done at the clinics.

Those who need further treatment will be referred to the primary health centre, taluk and district hospitals. Patients will be made aware about the government’s e-sanjeevani teleconsultation facility.

These clinics, which will be four km away from the nearest primary health centre, will help in reaching needy patient at the earliest. These clinics will help in combating against malaria, dengue, and other communicable diseases in an effective manner. The clinics will function between 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m., Dr. Udupa said.

The Udupi district administration has started interviewing aspirants for posts of doctors, staff nurse, and two other posts for the six clinics. The clinics will start operation shortly, Dr. Udupa added.

The State government has planned to set up a total of 940 clinics of which 438 are being up in the first phase in the State. As many as 14 clinics are coming up in Dakshina Kannada district, of which seven will be set up in Mangaluru city and the remaining seven clinics in Sullia, Bantwal, Puttur, Kadaba, Mulki, Moodbidri, and Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district.