Namma Angadi expo begins at MIC in Manipal

A file photo of some products made out of eco-friendly material by rural artisans that usually go on sale at Namma Angadi exhibition-cum-sale.

The 19th edition of the three-day Namma Angadi, which is an exhibition-cum-sale of products made by rural artisans, began at the Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC), Manipal, on Friday.

Final-year post-graduation students of the institute are hosting the event.

The event promotes local craftsmen by giving them a chance to showcase and sell their products amid the competition by commercial brands.

This year’s event showcases a diverse range of products from home décor to summery dresses and children clothing which is made of material like Jaipuri cotton and Kalamari.

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao inaugurated the event on Friday, a release said.