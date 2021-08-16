Name plaque unveiled on Mulki Sundaram Shetty Road in city

Mayor Premanand Shetty (left), Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath (second from left) and International Bunts Welfare Trust chairman A. Sadananda Shetty (third from left) during the unveiling of the plaque on Mulky Sundaram Shetty Road in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

16 August 2021 23:51 IST

Nearly a year after notification for naming Ambedkar Circle-Light House Hill-Catholic Club Road stretch as Mulki Sundaram Shetty Road was issued, a plaque was unveiled by Mayor Premanand Shetty and Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath here on Monday.

“It is a coincidence that this plaque is unveiled when the whole stretch is being widened,” said Mr. Kamath. With widening of the stretch and other connecting roads in the central part of the city, the plaque, which is installed at the traffic island opposite Catholic Club, will be clearly visible to road users, he added.

It was on July 1, 2016 that the State government notified naming of the road stretch after Mulki Sundaram Shetty, whose work as the head of erstwhile Vijaya Bank (which is now merged with Bank of Baroda) is widely remembered. Following a furore and protest, including by staff and students of St. Aloysius College, the State government on May 24 of that year ordered status quo.

The State government took up the issue once again following an order from the High Court Karnataka and after a report from the corporation commissioner and reissued a notification to name the road on September 5, 2020. A few days later, the then Mayor Diwakar placed a banner each at the either ends of the road stretch.

At the formal function to unveil the plaque, Mr. Shetty said that steps are being taken to rename other road stretches and junctions. “A similar plaque will come up at the Ambedkar Circle where a bust of Babasaheb Ambekar will be installed,” he said.

Mr. Shetty told The Hindu that the corporation has sent proposal to State government to name Lady Hill Circle as Narayana Guru Circle.

On the elaborate process involved in issuing notification for roads and circles, Mr. Shetty said that efforts are being made to keep alive the names of people who have worked for the development of the region. “The new names of roads and circles will be made more popular,” he said.

President of International Bunts Welfare Trust Sadananda Shetty and General Manager and Zonal Head of Bank of Baroda R. Ghayathri took part in the event.