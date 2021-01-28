Name board in Tulu script unveiled in Mudradi

Madaga locality in Mudradi village near Hebri in Udupi district came to have a name board of the locality written in Tulu script on Wednesday.
The board, arranged by Madaga Friends Mudradi, was unveiled at Madaga in Mudradi by Tulu theatre artiste Surendra Mohan.
Mr. Mohan said that unveiling of the name board in Tulu script along with its Kannada version beneath was a happy moment. Commending Madaga Friends for its initiative to popularise Tulu script, he urged other organisations to follow suit and popularise the script.
Speaking on the occasion, Madaga Friends president Sudhir Shettigar said that the association intended to promote Tulu script and hence, the name board.
Hebri Block Congress president Manjunath Poojary said that Madaga Friends that was involved in various social activities, including cleanliness drives, has gone a step forward for the cause of Tulu script. Gram panchayat members M. Ganapathi, Santosh Kumar Shetty, Ramyakanthi, Sanath Kumar and others were present.
