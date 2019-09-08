Nalin Kumar Kateel to address party workers in Udupi on September 10

Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, president of district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Saturday that Nalin Kumar Kateel, State BJP president , will be addressing party workers here on September 10.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Hegde said that this will be Mr. Kateel’s first visit to Udupi district after he took charge.

Mr. Kateel will be received by party workers at Hejmady tollgate. He will come in a vehicle procession from Kaup to Jodu Katte in Udupi.

From Jodu Katte to the Sheshashayana Hall, he will be brought in a procession in an open jeep at 10.30 a.m. He will be felicitated and then he will address party workers in the hall at 11 a.m.

All the legislators of the party in the district and the Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, will be present on the occasion. He will arrive at the party office at Kadiyali here at 1.30 p.m. and address select party workers.

The elected representatives of the party will be present on the occasion. He would chair a meeting of the district core committee at 4 p.m.

Then he will visit the RSS office here, he said.