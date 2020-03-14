Nalin Kumar Kateel takes up Karwar train cancellation issue in Lok Sabha

This train to Karwar no longer runs via Mangaluru.

The Member of Parliament urges the Railway Ministry to reintroduce the popular service

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday urged the Railway Ministry to immediately reintroduce the Bengaluru-Karwar overnight express that was cancelled while introducing a new dedicated train between Bengaluru and Karwar.

Participating in a discussion on the demands for grants of the Ministry in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Kateel thanked the Railways for introducing the new train, Train Nos 16595/16596.

The new train would help people in coastal Karnataka immensely as the departure and arrival timings of the service were very convenient.

However, the MP said, the Railway Ministry, while introducing the new train, cancelled two existing services — Train Nos 16513/16514 Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru via Kunigal (four days a week) and Train Nos 16523/16524 Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru via Mysuru (tri-weekly). These services were highly patronised between Karwar-Mangaluru and Mangaluru-Bengaluru since inception and their cancellation has severely affected the travelling public, including the working classes, students and traders, he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the cancelled services had been catering to the needs of the public in the region for the last eight years. Withdrawing the popular service at this juncture was not at all reasonable when more and more people were travelling by trains.

Besides snapping connectivity with Bengaluru and Mysuru regions, the cancellation has deprived the public of convenient connectivity between Karwar and Mangaluru during the morning and evening hours.

As such, the MP urged the Ministry to review its decision of cancellation and reintroduce the trains to maintain connectivity via Mangaluru Central.

The Ministry while announcing the new Bengaluru-Karwar train on March 6 had announced the cancellation of the existing overnight express much to the dismay of the travelling public.

Rail activists had alleged that the Ministry took the decision bypassing its own cancellation policy on the insistence of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

The corporation had reportedly said that the introduction of the new train would affect goods traffic thereby causing revenue loss and sought the cancellation of the existing trains to make good the loss.