Nagarika Samiti holds demonstration at Kulur protesting pathetic condition of NH 66

July 18, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Kulur holding a demonstration in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Residents of Kulur holding a demonstration in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Hours before a scooterist was mowed down by a truck while negotiating a crater on NH 66 near Panambur, residents of Kulur held a demonstration protesting the pathetic state of the national highway between Kulur and Baikampady under the banner of Nagarka Hitharakshana Samithi, Kulur on Tuesday.

The samiti cautioned the district administration on Saturday that it would hold the demonstration on Tuesday if the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) did not restore the battered stretches of the highway.

In a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday, the samiti said besides the pathetic state of NH 66 between Kulur and Baikampady, the service road in Kulur, abutting the unidirectional flyover, had been narrow and was filled with craters. As a result, motorists and pedestrians struggle to negotiate the service road risking their lives.

It also noted that NHAI’s proposal to build a six-lane highway with four-lane service roads on the stretch had been in limbo for the last two years. Construction of a six-lane bridge across River Phalguni (Burupura) River, too was not progressing, it said.

The samiti urged the DC to direct NHAI to make the highway motorable ensuring safety of road users and pedestrians and also complete the six-lane highway project at the earliest.

