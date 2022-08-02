Nagara Panchami celebrated with pomp and gaiety

Milk abhishekam being performed at Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district on the occasion of Nagara Panchami celebration on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 02, 2022 23:18 IST

Nagara Panchami was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the coastal belt on Tuesday.

Except local people, the number of tourists and pilgrims coming from outside at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, a well-known place for serpent worship, was fewer due to flash floods in the town and its surrounding areas following torrential rain on Monday night.

As the area has been receiving heavy rain, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday issued an advisory to tourists not to visit the temple town for two days.

Executive Officer of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Ningaiah told presspersons on Tuesday that flood water from the Darpana Tirtha, a tributary of the Kumaradhara river, entered the sanctum sanctorum of Adi Subrahmanya Temple on Monday night and the temple authorities cleaned the temple premises between 11 p.m. on Monday and 4 a.m. on Tuesday. It was to enable people to visit the temple on the special occasion of Nagara Panchami.

He said that the temple town had not witnessed such a heavy rain in the recent years.

Chief priest of the temple Seetharama Yadapadithaya performed Panchamrutha Mahabhisheka in the main temple in the early hours on Tuesday. Later, special pujas were performed in the Nagaprathistha Mantapa.

Dr. Rajendra and Assistant Commissioner of Puttur Sub-Division Girish Nandan were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, people in large numbers thronged Kudupu Ananthapadmanabha temple in Mangaluru and offered tender coconut to the Serpent God.

Nagara Panchami was also celebrated in Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi. Elsewhere in the twin districts, people offered milk and tender coconut to the Serpent God.