Nagara Panchami celebrated with fervour and devotion across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

Thousands of devotees throng Kukke Subrahmanya, the prominent Nagaradhana Kshetra in the country and offered their prayers during the occasion

August 21, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offering prayers at Nagayaksha Sannidhi in Manchikere near Manipal in Udupi on the occasion of Nagara Panchami celebration on Monday, August 21.

Devotees offering prayers at Nagayaksha Sannidhi in Manchikere near Manipal in Udupi on the occasion of Nagara Panchami celebration on Monday, August 21. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Large number of devotees celebrated Nagara Panchami at Sri Anantheshwara temple at Manjeshwara near Mangaluru on Monday.

Large number of devotees celebrated Nagara Panchami at Sri Anantheshwara temple at Manjeshwara near Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Devotees celebrated Nagara Panchami, the first festival of the Shravana season, with devotion and fervour in Naga Sannidhis across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday, August 21.

Thousands of devotees thronged Kukke Subrahmanya, the prominent Nagaradhana Kshetra in the country and offered their prayers during the occasion. Special poojas and abhishekas were conducted at the main temple as well as Adi Subrahmanya in the temple town.

Devotees from Mangaluru and other surrounding areas gathered at Kudupu to offer prayers to Lord Anantapadmanaba, who is also called Sheshashayana for his sleeping posture atop the Adi Shesha. Priests performed abhisheka and poojas at the adjacent Naga Bana. Mangaluru-Solapur National Highway 169 that passes through Kudupu witnessed massive traffic hold ups because of the visit of large number of devotees.

A special pooja offered at Kudupu Sri Ananthapadmanabha temple on the occasion of Nagara Panchami celebration in Mangaluru on Monday.

A special pooja offered at Kudupu Sri Ananthapadmanabha temple on the occasion of Nagara Panchami celebration in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Special poojas and abhishekas were conducted in almost every prominent temple in Mangaluru, including Mangaladevi, Kadri Manjunatha, Pandeshwara Mahalingeshwara, Kudroli Gokarnanatha, Car street Veera Venkatesha and others.

In Udupi district, the festival was celebrated in grandeur at Sri Muchlakodu Subrahmanya Temple and in the Krishna Mutt premises in Udupi town, the Karthikeya Temple in Ulloor and other prominent Naga Sannidhis.

Besides temples, devotees also performed pooja at Naga Banas of their families on the occasion.

Flower and fruit markets that had been witnessing a lull during the Ashada month, did a brisk business on Sunday and Monday as devotees brought flowers and fruits in large quantities for the festival.

