Nagara Panchami celebrated with devotion and fervour in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

Published - August 09, 2024 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The festival coming at the beginning of the Shravana Maasa ushers in a series of Hindu festivals in the following months

The Hindu Bureau

Paryaya Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami and his junior Sushreendra Tirtha Swami performing abhisheka and pooja to the serpent god at the Subrahmanya Temple as a part of Nagara Panchami in Sri Krishna Mutt complex, Udupi, on Friday, August 9. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Priest Ramesh Noorithaya performing Ksheerabhisheka to the naga idol at the Naga Pratishtha Mantapa on the outer periphery of Subrahmanya Temple at Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada District. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Devotees line up in front of the Naga Bana attached to the Anantapadmanabha Temple to offer sevas, at Kudupu near Mangaluru on Friday, August 9. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Nagara Panchami, the festival revering the Snake God that also ushers in the Hindu festival season with the beginning of the Shravana Maasa, was celebrated with fervour and devotion across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts on Friday, August 9.

The festival also signifies the close connection between human beings and nature as Naga Banas are believed to be the treasure troves conserving the environment and groundwater recharge points. With the coastal region being the abode of the serpent god, the celebration was witnessed by many prominent Naga Kshetras and family Naga Banas alike.

People thronged the Naga Kshetras, including Kukke Subrahmanya and Kudupu Anantapadmanabha Temples in Dakshina Kannada and Muchlakodu, Ulloor and other Kshetras in Udupi district offering milk, tender coconut water, and flowers along with other pooja material to the serpent god.

Following the Noon Maha Pooja at Kukke Subrahmanya, a prominent pilgrim centre in South India, temple priest Ramesh Noorithaya offered special Ksheerabhisheka, Panchamrutabhisheka, Siyalabhisheka, and Jalabhisheka to the Naga idol at the Naga Pratishtha Mantapa on the outer periphery of the temple. Devotees offered Ashelesha Bali, Panchamruta Mahabhisheka, Naga Pratishthe, Karthika Pooje, and other sevas in more numbers than the normal days.

At the Kudupu Anantapadmanabha Temple near Mangaluru, various abhishekas were performed to the serpent god at the Naga Bana attached to the Temple after the Mahapooja to the presiding deity. Devotees from across the district and outside lined up to offer their sevas at the temple. Devotees rendered Naga Tambila and other sevas at the Naga Sannidhi in Mangaladevi Temple in the city. Celebrations were witnessed at the Kavu Mahalingeshwara Temple in Jeppinamogaru,Mangaluru and Mahatobhara Mahalingeshwara Temple at Puttur.

Udupi district

Special decorations were made for Lord Subrahmanya at the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt complex to mark the panchami celebrations. Special abhishekas were done at Naga Sannidhis of Lakshminarayana Mutt in Kadekar, Hotel Kediyoor premises, and other temples in Udupi. Devotees also thronged the natural Naga Bana at Sagri-Doddanagudde, the Muchlakodu Subrahmanya Temple etc.

Pooja to live naga

Snake rescuer and handler Sudhindra Aithal of Saligrama, who has been offering pooja to live nagas for four decades did it on Friday too. Mr. Aithal, who has been rescuing injured snakes from the vicinity treats them and leaves back to their habitat on a regular basis.

Priest Govardhan Rao in Majur-Kaup also performed abhisheka on four live Serpents that were undergoing treatment at his house. Mr. Rao takes care of injured snakes and on the occasion of Nagara Panchami, performs abhisheka to snakes at his house.

