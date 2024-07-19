‘Nagabanas play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance of the region’

Hundreds of Nagabanas across Tulunadu are not only revered as sacred places but also play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the region, said historian and Tulu Baduku Museum founder Tukaram Poojary recently.

Stating that the diverse flora within these sacred groves contributes to sustaining the region’s water table, Mr. Poojary urged the youth to actively participate in preserving Nagabanas, emphasising their dual role as cultural heritage sites and ecological conservation areas.

He was delivering a talk on Nagabanas of Tulunadu at the World Snake Day celebrations organised by the Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage here. Explaining the significance of the worship of Naga among the Tuluvas, Mr. Poojary also shared various popular stories that reflect the evolution of beliefs surrounding Nagas and Nagabanas.

The programme continued with a discussion session, featuring questions from the audience, including contributions from Jyoti Chelairu, Rajaram Tholpady, and others attendees.

Author and researcher on Tulu culture Indira Hegde wrapped up the discussion by exploring the broader cultural context of Naga worship across different regions, noting that Odisha has the largest following of this tradition. She also explained the local belief in Tulunadu that “Naga” means water and discussed the concept of “Naga Beedhi” (the way of water), where it is considered inauspicious to build structures.

Mangaluru INTACH Convener Subhas Chandra Basu was present.

