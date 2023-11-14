HamberMenu
Nadaswara artiste Sheikh Jaleel Saheb of Kaup passes away

November 14, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Naadaswara player Sheik Jaleel Saheb renders his service at the Mari Gudi temple on April 5, 2022, in Kaup, Udupi district.

Naadaswara player Sheik Jaleel Saheb renders his service at the Mari Gudi temple on April 5, 2022, in Kaup, Udupi district. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Sheikh Jaleel Saheb from Kaup in Udupi district who played ‘Nadaswara’ during the fairs at Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kaup, passed away at his residence on Monday. He was 54 and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

He was known as the epitome of communal harmony in the coastal region as he played the music instrument at the Hindu temple and also at some Kola and Ashlesha Bali rituals.

Jaleel Saheb was the fourth generation artiste in his family who inherited the skill of playing Nadaswara. His father Baban Saheb, grandfather Imam Saheb and great grandfather Mugdam Saheb played the same music instrument.

As a devout Muslim, he performed ‘namaz’ and observed fasting during the Ramzan month strictly. He stressed that religious harmony should be the paramount factor in the society.

Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kaup MLA; and Vinay Kumar Sorake, Kaup former MLA, condoled the death of Jaleel Saheb.

