NAAC team visiting varsity next month

MANGALURU

25 January 2021 00:59 IST

A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will visit Mangalore University for three days from February 8 in connection with review as the university is opting for the third cycle accreditation.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya said that the five-year validity of the second cycle NAAC accreditation in which the university received A grade expired in May 2019.

Now, the NAAC has completed 70 % of the assessment which covered self study for quantitative matrix. The peer team visiting next month will assess the university for qualitative matrix of remaining 30 % assessment, he said.

