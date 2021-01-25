Mangaluru

NAAC team visiting varsity next month

A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will visit Mangalore University for three days from February 8 in connection with review as the university is opting for the third cycle accreditation.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya said that the five-year validity of the second cycle NAAC accreditation in which the university received A grade expired in May 2019.

Now, the NAAC has completed 70 % of the assessment which covered self study for quantitative matrix. The peer team visiting next month will assess the university for qualitative matrix of remaining 30 % assessment, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 1:01:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/naac-team-visiting-varsity-next-month/article33652394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY