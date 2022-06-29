Na. Karantha Peraje chosen for Brand Mangaluru Award

It would be presented to Mr. Peraje during the Patrika Dinacharane at Mangaluru Patrika Bhavana on July 1

“Gandhi Bharatha-Grama Bharatha” by writer Na. Karantha Peraje was chosen for the “Brand Mangaluru” award instituted by Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Association being given for news reports that foster harmony and human values.

Assistant Editor with Adike Pathrike, a farm magazine, Mr. Peraje’s article had appeared in a vernacular weekly on August 11, 2021, said Association General Secretary Jitendra Kundeshwara, in a release here. Entries were invited for the award for articles published in the year 2021.

A three-member Jury comprising eminent personalities including Sahyadri Sanchaya Convener Dinesh Holla and Assistant Teacher with Manchi Government High School Vijayalakshmi selected the article for the award. It would be presented to Mr. Peraje during the Patrika Dinacharane to be held at Mangaluru Patrika Bhavana on July 1. District Social Welfare Officer S.R. Rashmi would present the award.

Mr. Peraje has penned over 20 books, including Nelada Naadi, Tali Tapasvi and Kadu Mavu, about 15 Yakshagana works including Sheni Chintana and Amaravati, 11 edited works and others. He was a recipient of Parisara Patrikodyama, Charaka, Murughashree, PaGo and other awards.

At a time when Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada were being portrayed as the communal hotbed by many a media, the Association instituted the award to showcase the positive aspects of the region, including communal harmony, human values, unity etc., for which the region has been known.