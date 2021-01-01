N. Shashi Kumar is city Police Commissioner

A 2007 batch IPS officer N. Shashi Kumar has been posted as Police Commissioner of Mangaluru. He will replace incumbent Vikash Kumar Vikash who has been transferred as Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Mr. Kumar (39), who hails from Chitradurga, is a B.Sc (Agriculture) graduate.

Mr. Kumar has earlier served as Superintendent of Police in Chikkamagaluru and Kalaburagi. He has also worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru North Sub Division. He was serving as Superintendent of Police, Wireless, Bengaluru, before his new posting.

On Thursday, Mr. Kumar was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police and posted as Police Commissioner, Mangaluru City.

Mr. Vikash from the 2004 IPS batch was posted to Mangaluru in the last week of June, replacing P.S. Harsha.

Hariram Shankar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kundapur Sub Division, Udupi, who was holding the charge of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mangaluru, has been promoted and posted to the latter post.

Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City South Sub Division, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhatkal Sub Division, Uttara Kannada. Mr. Bandaru replaces Nikhil B., who has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti Naxal Force, Karkala, Udupi district.