September 06, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mysuru will be reconnected to coastal Karnataka by train after a gap of three years. Railway Ministry has approved extension of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT)-Mangaluru Central Express via Mysuru till Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada district.

The Ministry also approved running the train every day instead of six days a week. South Western Railway, which owns the train, is expected to issue a formal notification on implementation of the changes.

The train is expected to run on its existing route with a slight change in the timing between SMVT and Mangaluru Central railway station.

Train No. 16585 will leave SMVTB at 8.15 p.m. and Mysuru at 11.40 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 8.55 a.m. (earlier 9.05 a.m.). It leaves Mangaluru Central at 9.20 a.m. to reach Murdeshwar at 1.20 p.m.

Train No. 16586 will leave Murdeshwar at 1.55 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 6.15 p.m. It will leave Mangaluru Central at 6.35 p.m., the usual timing, and Mysuru at 3.15 a.m. to reach SMVT at 7.15 a.m.

The Railway Ministry, in its order dated September 5, told SWR to implement the changes at the earliest convenient date.

Train from Mysuru to coastal Karnataka was stopped in 2020

Railway passengers’ associations of Mysuru, Udupi, Kundapura, Byndoor, and Uttara Kannada district had been demanding extension of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central via Mysuru service to Murdeshwar for a long time.

Coastal Karnataka had lost train connectivity with Mysuru region after the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) cancelled Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar combined tri-weekly express via Mysuru on March 20, 2020. The train was cancelled to facilitate introduction of Train No. 16595/596 Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru overnight express via Padil bypass without entering Mangaluru.

Running earlier as a tri-weekly from 2021, Train No. 16585/586 began operating six days a week in September 2022 after regularising a tri-weekly special train on the route. Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mysuru Member of Parliament Pratap Simha were instrumental in getting these special and regular services.

The extension to Murdeshwar was the outcome of efforts by Mr. Simha, who wanted his constituents to get direct connectivity to coastal Karnataka. While Mysuru and Murdeshwar are popular tourist destinations, thousands of people have coastal Karnataka have made Mysuru their home for business and employment.

Passengers associations concerned have thanked Mr. Simha for his efforts in getting the service extended to Murdeshwar.

